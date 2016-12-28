Vriendin van ex-Genkie Enes Ünal kan er ook wat van!

Foto: © Photonews

Enes Ünal speelt momenteel de pannen van het dak in de Eredivisie, maar zijn vriendin weet ook wel van wanten. Dat demonstreerde ze al op verschillende vlakken en nu ook op het strand.

Lisa Smellers heet de eega van Enes Ünal. Zij speelt ondertussen toch wel al een jaartje of 16 voetbal, dus mogen we haar wel degelijk een voetbalster noemen.

Ze maakte in het verleden het mooie weer bij verschillende clubs in Limburg, maar is de voorbije maanden vooral in beeld gekomen als de vriendin van Enes Ünal. Toch is haar enkel zo afschilderen absolute oneer aandoen aan Smellers.