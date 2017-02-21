 

Alex Morgan laat douche staan voor Champions League


Foto: © photonews 21 februari 2017 22:08

Alex Morgan ruilde afgelopen winter de Verenigde Staten voor Olympique Lyon en dus is ze nu ook helemaal gebeten door het virus van de Champions League. Ze laat er zelfs haar douche voor staan.

Als speelster van Lyon lijkt ze de Franse clubs te steunen in de Champions League. Ze voorspelde voor vanavond een 2-2 gelijkspel tussen Manchester City en Monaco. "En de Fransen maken het dan thuis wel af."

Zo hard keek ze uit naar de Champions League, dat ze na haar training naar huis is gespurt om de wedstrijd te bekijken. En neen, ze is zelfs nog niet gedoucht - mogen we optekenen vanuit de sociale media.

En toen ging haar pronostiek naar de vaantjes dankzij de 2-3 van Falcao ...

 
 
 
