Alex Morgan laat douche staan voor Champions League

Foto: © photonews

Alex Morgan ruilde afgelopen winter de Verenigde Staten voor Olympique Lyon en dus is ze nu ook helemaal gebeten door het virus van de Champions League. Ze laat er zelfs haar douche voor staan.

Als speelster van Lyon lijkt ze de Franse clubs te steunen in de Champions League. Ze voorspelde voor vanavond een 2-2 gelijkspel tussen Manchester City en Monaco. "En de Fransen maken het dan thuis wel af."

Zo hard keek ze uit naar de Champions League, dat ze na haar training naar huis is gespurt om de wedstrijd te bekijken. En neen, ze is zelfs nog niet gedoucht - mogen we optekenen vanuit de sociale media.

Been waiting all week for this!! https://t.co/q8o5Yuad0s — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) 21 februari 2017

When you rush home from training and still need to shower but champions league just started. What's 90 more minutes? 🙆🙅 — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) 21 februari 2017

@ChampionsLeague watching mostly #MCASM and thinking 2-2 for Monaco to win at home next leg 🙃 — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) 21 februari 2017

@MauR0X that's what I've been saying my whole life. We always smell like 🌹 — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) 21 februari 2017

En toen ging haar pronostiek naar de vaantjes dankzij de 2-3 van Falcao ...