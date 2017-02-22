 

De wereld maakt kennis met goudklompje van Monaco: "De nieuwe Henry" & "Ik weet niet meer wat ik moet zeggen"


Foto: © Photonews 22 februari 2017 07:40

Manchester City en AS Monaco verwenden de aanwezige fans in het Etihad Stadium dinsdagavond met een waanzinnige wedstrijd (5-3). De Fransen gingen dan wel onderuit, toch maakten enkele spelers van Monaco indruk.

Bernardo Silva, Djibril Sidibé, Benjamin Mendy en natuurlijk Kylian Mbappé. De wereld maakte kennis met de jonge garde van Monaco. Een ploeg die niet voor niets boven Paris Saint-Germain staat in de Ligue 1.

De spelers van Monaco maakten indruk en Twitter ontplofte net niet. De superlatieven werden in het rond gegooid, en vooral de nog steeds maar 18-jarige Mbappé kon de kijkers wel bekoren. Hieronder nog eens zijn doelpunt en enkele van de beste tweets.

