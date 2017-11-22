"Geschokte en verdrietige" Mathew Ryan laat zich even helemaal gaan op Twitter

Een bondscoach die ontslag neemt na het veroveren van een WK-ticket: het is de verrassende realiteit in Australië. Ange Postecoglou nam gisteren afscheid bij 'The Socceroos', tot grote ontgoocheling van Mathew Ryan. De ex-doelman van Club Brugge en Racing Genk reageert op Twitter erg emotioneel.

De 25-jarige nummer één van Australië pakte vanmorgen uit met een pakkende boodschap: "Zeggen dat ik geshockeerd ben door het nieuws van het afscheid van de bondscoach is eigenlijk nog een understatement. Ik ben diep bedroefd dat ons avontuur hier en nu eindigt."



De lofzang van de doelman van het Engelse Brighton & Hove Albion, waar ook José Izquierdo en Anthony Knockaert aan de slag zijn, is behoorlijk indrukwekkend: "Ik kan jou niet genoeg bedanken voor de erfenis die je hebt nagelaten en jouw bijdrage aan de ontwikkeling van het Australische voetbal."



De 52-jarige Postecoglou leidde de Australische nationale ploeg via de intercontinentale play-offs tegen Honduras (0-0 en 3-1) naar de WK-eindronde in Rusland.