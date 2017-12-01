Rode Duivels reageerden meteen op hun WK-loting: "So that's going to be an awkward one at home..."

Foto: © photonews

De Rode Duivels weten wie ze in juni bekampen op de mundial in Rusland. De sterren staan gunstig om minstens tot in de kwartfinale van het WK door te stoten.

Tunesië en zeker Panama zijn de onbekende tegenstanders van de Belgen. Engeland is voor alle Duivels die in de Premier League voetballen natuurlijk vertrouwd terrein.

"So that’s going to be an awkward one at home", tweette Vincent Kompany. Vince the Prince is getrouwd met Carla Higgs, een Engelse. Ook Michy Batshuayi kijkt uit naar de ontmoeting met The Three Lions.

England ... 👀 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) 1 december 2017

So that’s going to be an awkward one at home.. #England #Belgium https://t.co/le2Yqu0uPH — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) 1 december 2017