Rode Duivels reageerden meteen op hun WK-loting: "So that's going to be an awkward one at home..."
De Rode Duivels weten wie ze in juni bekampen op de mundial in Rusland. De sterren staan gunstig om minstens tot in de kwartfinale van het WK door te stoten.
Tunesië en zeker Panama zijn de onbekende tegenstanders van de Belgen. Engeland is voor alle Duivels die in de Premier League voetballen natuurlijk vertrouwd terrein.
"So that’s going to be an awkward one at home", tweette Vincent Kompany. Vince the Prince is getrouwd met Carla Higgs, een Engelse. Ook Michy Batshuayi kijkt uit naar de ontmoeting met The Three Lions.
Bring on the @FIFAWorldCup #GroupG #WorldCupDraw 🇧🇪 🏴�,���,���,���,���,���,�� 🇵🇦 🇹🇳— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) 1 december 2017
England ... 👀— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) 1 december 2017
The draw has been done! We will be playing England, Tunisia and Panama!#FifaWorldCup2018 #Russia2018 #WEAREBELGIUM #TÔTOUTARD pic.twitter.com/cnJUBlWqPy— Thomas Meunier (@ThomMills) 1 december 2017
So that’s going to be an awkward one at home.. #England #Belgium https://t.co/le2Yqu0uPH— Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) 1 december 2017
Come on @BelRedDevils 👊👊👊 #WorldCupDraw pic.twitter.com/124uAJ3D3F— Axel Witsel (@axelwitsel28) 1 december 2017
Our @FIFAWWC group! 🇧🇪 https://t.co/msF1sxdNZn— Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) 1 december 2017
Here they are! The groups for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia! 🇷🇺🙌— #WorldCupDraw 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) 1 december 2017
Which game are you most looking forward to?! 😁#WorldCupDraw pic.twitter.com/CYBTaqkgpF